Roundup: Biden has COVID / Kenilworth charter school / LSU researchers

Tested positive: President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, the White House says. Biden, 79, reportedly has “very mild symptoms” and has begun taking Paxlovid. He will isolate and continue to “carry out all of his duties fully during that time.” The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

New location: Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School, which has been using a building from the East Baton Rouge Parish school district, is planning to move to Siegen Lane near Perkins Road, WBRZ-TV reports. The location is across the street from Winn-Dixie, but officials have concerns about traffic in the area. Read the full story.

Science foundation: Four LSU researchers have been awarded the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious grant for early-career faculty, who exhibit potential to serve as academic role models in research and education, the university announced this week. See the list of faculty who won the awards and read about their research from LSU.