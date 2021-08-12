Roundup: Bernhard Capital Partners / Lee Michaels / Louisiana Healthcare Connections

Private equity ranking: Bernhard Capital Partners Management was ranked No. 249 on Private Equity International’s 2021 PEI 300. Private Equity International’s PEI 300 is an annual ranking of the world’s biggest private equity firms based on how much capital they raised over the last five years. According to a company announcement, Bernhard Capital has raised $2.32 billion since 2016, making it the fifth-largest private equity firm in the Southeast on the PEI 300.

New store: Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry today announced it has broken ground on a 10,000-square-foot freestanding store at the Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie. The new storefront, located on Causeway Boulevard in front of Dillard’s Department Store, will more than double the size of the current Lee Michaels location in the shopping center.

Partnership: Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Healthcare Connections today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with AbsoluteCare, a concierge primary care provider. The partnership will expand Louisiana Healthcare Connections’ operations in New Orleans and result in nearly 100 new jobs in the first year.

On the delta front …

• More than 45% of Louisianans have now gotten a vaccine as hospitalizations surpass 2,900. (WBRZ-TV)

• New Orleans plans to require vaccine or negative COVID test to enter restaurants and other venues. (WBRZ-TV)

• Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon issued an emergency insurance rule to increase Louisiana’s hospital bed capacity. (KTAL-TV)

• The Biden administration is intensely scrutinizing coronavirus vaccines’ effectiveness over time, facing the daunting task of timing booster shots. (Axios)