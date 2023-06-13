Roundup: Bed Bath & Beyond / Miss Louisiana / Check fraud 

New offer: Bed Bath & Beyond’s brand name may be the only part of the failed retailer that lives on. The home goods chain, which also owns Buy Buy Baby stores, received a $21.5 million offer from online retailer Overstock.com for some of its assets, including its intellectual property, according to court papers filed Tuesday. Read the full story from CNBC.

27 to vie for title: For six decades, the city of Monroe has hosted the Miss Louisiana Pageant and that streak continues this week as 27 contestants look to replace the reigning titleholder, Gracie Reichman of Colfax. The 2023 Miss Louisiana Pageant will take place Saturday at 8 p.m., with preliminary competition on Thursday and Friday. Read more.

Avoid mailing: Check fraud is back in a big way, fueled by a rise in organized crime. Postal authorities and bank officials are now warning Americans to avoid mailing checks if possible, or at least to use a secure mail drop such as inside the post office. Read more.