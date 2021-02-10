Roundup: Beau Box partnership / Facebook changes / Double masks

Real estate moves: Beau Box Commercial Real Estate today announced it has formed a partnership with Tamanend, A Weyerhaeuser Community, located on 848 acres in Lacombe. Beau Box will represent Weyerhaeuser in all commercial real estate transactions for Tamanend’s various retail, office and light industrial opportunities. The first comprehensive mixed-use community in St. Tammany Parish, Tamanend is anchored by an Innovation District that includes Northshore Technical Community College’s main campus along with a proposed town center.

Political shift: Facebook says it is beginning to reduce how much political content users see in their news feeds, potentially diminishing the role that the world’s largest social network plays in elections and civil discourse more broadly, The Wall Street Journal reports. The announcement, made in a blog post today, follows Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s declaration on the company’s earnings call last month that most users wanted to see less political content. He said at the time that cutting back on politics would allow Facebook to “do a better job of helping to bring people together and helping to promote healthier communities.” Read the full story.

Added protection: Wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask can help significantly reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, as can improving a mask’s fit, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CNBC reports. The CDC researchers say they explored the effectiveness of different masking approaches through laboratory experiments in which they placed two artificial heads 6 feet from each other and measured how many coronavirus-sized particles exhaled by one were inhaled by the other. Read the full story.