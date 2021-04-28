Roundup: BC&I meeting / Masks in businesses / Law enforcement legislation

ITEP changes: The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry will consider a motion at its meeting this morning that would again change how Industrial Tax Exemption Program tax abatements are awarded to companies. The proposal, submitted by Louisiana Economic Development, would specifically amend the process by which companies make changes to their projects after applying for ITEP exemptions. The meeting is being streamed live here.

Choices: Business owners are now faced with the choice of asking patrons to wear masks, as Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate comes to an end today. Baton Rouge attorney Ben O’Conner told WBRZ-TV that while it may be more difficult for businesses to require masks without the mandate in place, the law is on their side. If a customer walks into a store without a mask, is asked to leave and doesn’t, that could be considered trespassing, O’Conner says. Watch the interview.

Police policies: A bill that would restrict law enforcement officials from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds advanced Tuesday, The Daily Advertiser reports. Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, moved his bill, SB34, through the Senate Judiciary B Committee, and it will next go to the Senate floor. The bill restricts law enforcement officers from conducting no-knock warrants at night and from using chokeholds, and it calls for more cameras to increase accountability. Read the full story.