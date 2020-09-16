Roundup: BCBS Foundation grant / Retail spending / Nonprofit rebrands 

Hurricane relief: The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has granted $1 million to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana to quicken relief across areas upended by Hurricane Laura. The gift is among two of the largest to the Foundation’s Hurricane Relief and Recovery Fund, which has raised more than $5.5 million in about three weeks since Laura. The grant is part of Blue Cross Foundation’s $5 million commitment, and is one of two $1 million grants from the foundation, with the other $3 million placed in its Community Crisis and Disaster Response grant fund.

Sales up: Retail sales rose 0.6% last month, the fourth consecutive month of growth, the U.S. Commerce Department said today. The rise, however, was lower than the 0.9% increase in July and below the 1.1% increase analysts expected. Much of last month’s growth came from spending at restaurants and bars, which are just starting to let people in to eat and drink. Sales rose 4.7% at those places, but are still down 15.4% for the year.

New name: Baton Rouge-based nonprofit organization eQHealth QIO Inc., which provides improvement strategies for government health programs and contractors, announced today it will begin operating under the new name eQHealth AdviseWell Inc. Read the full announcement.