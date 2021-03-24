Roundup: Baton Rouge roadwork / US manufacturing / Louisiana wage gap

Closures: Lee Drive at Highland Road will have partial closures this weekend, starting Friday and wrapping up Sunday evening, according to a city-parish announcement. Southbound lanes will be fully closed at the intersection, with northbound and westbound right-only turns accessible.

Big-ticket orders: Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods slumped 1.1% in February with demand in a key sector that tracks business investment also dropping. Orders had been rising for nine consecutive months, including a sizable 3.5% jump in January, according to the Commerce Department. The size of the drop surprised economists, though it is likely that there was significant disruption from severe winter storms that hit much of the country last month, on top of ongoing supply-chain problems. See the report.

Women making less: Louisiana has one of the worst income gaps for women in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with women making about $0.74 for every dollar a man earns. The state’s wage gap has seen improvement in recent years, however, as The Daily Advertiser reports. In 2019, a report from the National Partnership for Women and Families, a group that advocates for wage equality legislation, found that Louisiana women made 69 cents for every dollar men made. Read the full story.