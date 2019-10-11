Roundup: Terrace Avenue interchange / Baton Rouge Pride business event / Social Security increase 

New roads: Gov. John Bel Edwards and other local officials are celebrating the completion this morning of the I-110 Terrace Avenue Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which created a new highway exit ramp along Terrace Avenue between McCalop and Braddock streets, is a part of the broader effort to ease congestion on I-10 and was started last summer.

Networking meetup: Baton Rouge Pride, now the largest LGBTQ+ organization in the Greater Baton Rouge area, is holding Business After Hours, a free and open event for LGBTQ+ owned and allied businesses on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Coyote Moon Crystals and Gifts from 7:00 pm till 9:00 pm.

Bump: The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that the cost-of-living adjustment for 2020 will be 1.6%. That number is less than what retirees have received in recent years. In 2019, they got a 2.8% bump, while in 2018 the increase was 2%. Social Security cost-of-living adjustments have averaged 1.4% in the past decade.