Roundup: Baton Rouge Mardi Gras / FAFSA update / Streaming services 

Festivities ahead: The Baton Rouge area is preparing for another year of Mardi Gras parades and parties. WAFB-TV has put together a calendar of the dates and times for local parades and events.

Federal student aid: A new Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, has been launched for the 2024-25 school year, streamlining the process for students and their families. Users can also now skip as many as 26 questions out of 46, according to Inside Higher Ed. Read the latest on the update from Axios.

TV trends: About one-quarter of U.S. subscribers to major streaming services—a group that includes Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock and Starz—have canceled at least three of them over the past two years, The Wall Street Journal reports. Two years ago, that number stood at 15%, a sign that streaming users are becoming increasingly fickle. Read the full story.