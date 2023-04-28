Roundup: Baton Rouge identity theft / SVB collapse / Summer gasoline

Rampant: The Baton Rouge metropolitan area registered the second most identity theft reports per capita in the U.S. last year, according to a recent report from the Federal Trade Commission. There were a total of 8,347 cases of identity theft reported in the Capital Region in 2022, or 974 cases for every 100,000 people. The only metro area ranking higher on the list was another southern city, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where there were 1,123 reports for every 100,000 people. Read the full report.

Who is to blame? The Federal Reserve blamed last month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its own staffers, and says the industry needs stricter policing on multiple fronts to prevent future bank failures. The Fed was highly critical of its own role in the bank’s failure in a report released today. Read the full story about the report.

Higher ethanol blend: Fuel stations throughout the country will be able to sell gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer under an emergency waiver issued today by the Environmental Protection Agency. The move is designed to both reduce prices at the pump as well as boost demand for the Midwest-based ethanol industry. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol and the higher 15% blend hasn’t previously been allowed in the summer because of concerns it could worsen smog during hot weather. Read more.