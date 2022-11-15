Roundup: Baton Rouge General / Cajun Ready Mix rebrand / Live music grant  

CMO: Baton Rouge General today announced that, after a national search, it has named Dr. William “Keith” Kellum, its chief medical officer. Board-certified in internal medicine, Kellum has worked at BRG since 2013 and in his new role will oversee medical services and clinical strategy at the Bluebonnet and Ascension campuses. See the announcement.

Holcim: Baton Rouge-based concrete, cement and asphalt manufacturer Cajun Ready Mix is being rebranded as Holcim, following Holcim US’ acquisition of the company in May. According to Holcim’s announcement, Cajun Ready Mix will continue to operate at its current locations and only the name will change.

Scotland Saturdays: Baton Rouge nonprofit Scotland Saturdays has been awarded $90,000 in matching funds from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation to present a free outdoor music series in Scotlandville Plaza in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Scotland Saturdays’ grant is part of $3 million awarded by the foundation to nonprofits in small and midsized cities across the country to support public access to the arts.