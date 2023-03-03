Roundup: Baton Rouge General / Airport funding / Amazon HQ

New clinic: Baton Rouge General is expanding its family medicine services in West Baton Rouge Parish with the addition of a clinic in Brusly. The hospital’s physicians group has expanded its footprint significantly across the Capital Region over the past four years, opening 15 clinics and adding specialties. See the announcement.

FAA grants: Three Louisiana airports are set to receive $9.9 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration. The Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans will receive the largest grant, $8 million, to construct a road connecting the north and south terminals. The Esler Regional Airport in Pineville will receive $1.4 million to replace its roof and air conditioning system, and the Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles will receive $500,000 to repair a control tower rain screen. The Center Square has the full story.

Pausing: Amazon is pushing back the start of construction on the next phase of its second headquarters following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and a shift in plans surrounding remote work. Amazon’s real estate chief, John Schoettler, says in a statement that the Seattle-based company is delaying the beginning of construction of PenPlace, the second phase of its headquarters development in northern Virginia. Read more.