Roundup: Baton Rouge Gallery / Venture capital program / Red Stick Social reopening

Augmented reality: Baton Rouge Gallery today announced it has partnered with ArtPlacer (a free app available from both the Apple Store and Google Play) to allow art shoppers to use augmented reality to see how a piece of art would look in their home using a phone or tablet. BRG President and CEO Jason Andreasen says the app will help potential buyers overcome hesitation about adding a piece of art to their collection.

Investor training: A group of 21 students in the LSU business college have completed Nexus Louisiana’s Venture Capital Apprentice Program. Formed by Nexus Louisiana in partnership with LSU, Innovation Catalyst, and the Red Stick Angel network, VCAP aims to educate students interested in investing in private companies or becoming entrepreneurs. The students worked with Innovation Catalyst and local companies, including Mastery Prep, Everso, Louisiana Funds, OmniDek, Kenesics, and Directed Analytics, to exercise their finance and modeling-related skills providing financial and market research support for use in their business planning. Read more about it from Nexus.

Comeback: Mid City entertainment complex Red Stick Social today announced it is reopening after temporarily closing in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The venue will still operate at a limited capacity to adhere to social distancing. Get more information here.