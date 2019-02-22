Roundup: Baton Rouge casinos continue streak / FSA opens loans / Houses getting smaller

Sinking ships: Casino revenues in the Baton Rouge market dropped by 15% last month when compared to January 2018, continuing an extended losing streak for properties in the market. The state’s 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and one land-based casino generated nearly $187.7 million in winnings in January, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. The capital region was the biggest loser, with winnings at its three riverboats dropping to $17.4 million, from $20.5 million in the same month a year ago. Read the full report.



Flood aid: U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated nine Louisiana parishes as a disaster area because of rains and flooding from Sept. 1 through Dec. 10, and opened up applications for Farm Service Agency loans to be used to help replace equipment or livestock. Bossier, Caddo, Evangeline, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Rapides and Red River parishes are primary disaster areas, however, West Feliciana, West Baton Rouge, and other adjacent parishes are also on the list. Read the full story.

Shrinking: For the third year in a row, new homes are shrinking, The Dallas News reports. However, at almost 2,600 square feet, the average new home built in America is still far from a tiny house. Most potential homebuyers say that they want a property smaller than the typical single-family house builders started in 2018, and builders are starting smaller houses to try and reduce purchase prices to sell more homes, says Rose Quint, a researcher with the National Association of Home Builders. Read the full story.