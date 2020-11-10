Roundup: Bass Pro Shop / SASSO awarded / Cyber Corridor 

Alligator meat: Bass Pro Shops is being sued by Big Pop’s Fresh Louisiana Seafood, a Shreveport company that alleges in a lawsuit the outdoor retailer did not buy as much alligator meat as it was legally obligated to purchase. Big Pop’s says Bass Pro had agreed in 2016 to buy 600,000 pounds of alligator meat, but that the Missouri retailer only bought 283,432 pounds during the four-year contract, costing Big Pop’s tens of thousands of dollars. Read the full story.

Honors: Baton Rouge-based branding and marketing agency SASSO has been honored as the winner of six Davey Awards for marketing and branding projects created for its clients Powerade and Cajun Pop. Their winning work includes a fully-integrated campaign for Powerade Power Your School, as well as a total rebrand and packaging design for Cajun Pop, a Louisiana-inspired gourmet popcorn company.

Technology infrastructure: Gov. John Bel Edwards and LSUS are expanding the bandwidth of the Interstate 20 Cyber Corridor with new infrastructure and technology on the university campus. Edwards, LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark and Secretary of Economic Development Don Pierson announced a $3 million investment to advance student careers in technology today—$1.2 million from Louisiana Economic Development and $2 million from LSUS. Read the full story from The News Star.