Roundup: Barry impact assessment / Superdome upgrades approved / Cigarette labels  

Post-hurricane: Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced that he’s asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster for Louisiana after Hurricane Barry made landfall last month. Edwards says a new declaration would provide greater assistance for repairs and restoration, but the process for requesting such a declaration requires a more detailed assessment of impacts and costs incurred in all of the parishes affected. Read the full request.

Renovation: New Orleans’ iconic Superdome will undergo a $450 million facelift, under a financing plan approved today aimed at keeping the NFL team in Louisiana for decades. The 44-year-old domed stadium will see its ramp system removed and replaced with elevators and escalators, club and suite levels expanded, new entry gates erected, concession stands added and access for people with disabilities improved. Construction is expected to take four years but will be completed before the Superdome hosts its next Super Bowl in 2024. Read the full story.

Label launch: The Food and Drug Administration today proposed 13 new health warnings that would appear on all cigarettes that include graphic images of health issues related to smoking. If successful, it would be the first change to U.S. cigarette warnings in 35 years. The FDA’s previous attempt at changing the labels was defeated in court in 2012 on free speech grounds. Read the full story.