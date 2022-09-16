Roundup: Bar hours extended / SEC disclosure rules / Digital dollars 

ICYMI: The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has voted to extend bar closing hours until 3 a.m. for LSU and Southern University home games that begin at or after 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge. The vote was 4-3, WAFB-TV reports. The ABC Board hopes the move alleviates traffic nightmares after football games, like what occurred following the Southern vs. LSU game. Read more.

Carbon footprint: A proposed climate disclosure rule would not require public companies to ask small private suppliers to report on their carbon footprints, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says, responding to concerns about compliance costs. Public companies reporting emissions linked to their supply chain—known as Scope 3 emissions—can estimate the carbon footprint of small suppliers and still comply with the proposed rule. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Beyond cash: The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said this morning that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Read more.