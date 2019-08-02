Roundup: Bar denies allegations / Movie filming downtown / FedEx upgrade  

Update: In the latest news regarding the federal lawsuit claiming attorneys are unconstitutionally forced to join and pay dues to the Louisiana State Bar Association, the bar association says it’s in compliance with the law and denies allegations claimed by New Orleans attorney Randy Boudreaux, who filed the suit Thursday. The suit names the bar association and the state Supreme Court, which oversees the state’s court system, as defendants. Read the full story.

Outtakes: A movie called “10 Double Zero,” starring Nicolas Cage will be shot, in part, in downtown Baton Rouge from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, WAFB-TV reports. According to IMDb, the movie is being directed by Christian Sesma and written by Sesma, Nick Vallelonga and Paul Sloan. Police will be downtown to control traffic and several streets will be closed during the filming period. Read the full story.

Overnight shipping: FedEx is investing an additional $450 million to improve operations at its busy hub in Memphis as it works to keep up with growing demand for shipping. The announcement will increase its investment toward modernizing the hub to about $1.5 billion as the company works to improve efficiency and reliability as it delivers packages. Read the full story.