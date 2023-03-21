Roundup: Banks stabilizing / Piccadilly / Teachers of the year 

Financial failures: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen projected calm today after the recent regional bank collapses but told a gathering of bankers that additional rescue arrangements “could be warranted” if there were any new failures. Yellen, who made her remarks at the American Bankers Association, says that overall “the situation is stabilizing,” and that it is different from 2008. Read more.

Location closing: The Piccadilly Cafeteria on Airline Highway in Gonzales is closing next week. An employee at the location confirmed the restaurant will shut down March 28, because the property owner is selling the land.

Annual awards: Educators from across the Capital Region are among those named as semifinalists for Louisiana Teacher of the Year and Louisiana Principal of the Year. Those on the list will be honored in July at the 17th annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. WBRZ-TV has the complete list of semifinalists in each category.