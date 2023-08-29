Roundup: Banking regulations / Consumer confidence / Heat-related illnesses 

Protecting deposits: U.S. banking regulators this morning unveiled plans to force regional banks to issue debt to protect depositors in the event of more failures. All American banks with at least $100 billion in assets would be subject to the new requirement, which makes them hold a layer of long-term debt to absorb losses in the event of a government seizure, according to a joint notice from the Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Read more about the policy from CNBC.

Waning optimism: Americans are feeling less confident financially as summer comes to a close and high prices and interest rates weigh on their willingness to spend. The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in July. Analysts were expecting a reading of 116. Read more.

New portal: The Louisiana Department of Health launched a new online data portal providing information on heat-related illnesses and deaths, as the state finds itself in one of its hottest summers on record. The dashboard includes information on heat-related deaths categorized by region of the state as well as race, gender and ethnicity of the victims. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.