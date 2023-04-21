Roundup: Banking oversight / Insulin lawsuit / LSU police chief

New tools: The Treasury Department’s risk oversight arm today proposed new tools for spotting issues in the U.S. financial system, more than a month after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sparked efforts to prevent further damage to the economy. CNBC has the full story.

Targeting manufacturers: A lawsuit pitting Louisiana against major manufacturers of insulin is headed to federal court. The case—filed in March at the state level by Attorney General Jeff Landry—focuses on what the plaintiff describes as a concerted and coordinated effort to hike the price of insulin, which is essential for diabetics managing their condition. Louisiana is one of dozens of states suing insulin manufacturers. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Retiring: LSU Police Chief Bart Thompson is retiring after more than a decade in the role, the university announced this morning. Read more about the retirement from WAFB-TV.