Roundup: Bank rescue / Parade Lyfts / Mortgage rates 

Wall Street aid: A group of Wall Street banks is planning a rescue package of at least $20 billion for First Republic Bank. The rescue package comes as San Francisco-based First Republic has been battered by investors and worries have grown that the midsized bank might be the next to fail, after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Read more.

Getting home safely: Baton Rouge law firm Dudley DeBossier is partnering with Lyft to provide discounted rides home from the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday, according to WBRZ-TV. Ride discount codes are available here and will provide a $10 ride credit, effective only on Saturday.

Slight drop: The average long-term U.S. mortgage inched back down to 6.6% this week after five straight weeks of increases, good news for homebuyers as the housing market’s spring buying season gets underway. The average rate a year ago was 4.16%. Read more.