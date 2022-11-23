Roundup: Baker food trucks / Thrive Academy / Mortgage demand  

Banned: The Baker City Council in a controversial move Tuesday voted to ban food trucks and rolling vendors, with some limited exceptions. The council passed the ordinance in a 3-to-2 vote, WAFB-TV reports. Council members who voted against having food trucks within the city shared concerns about the lack of regulations, traffic and poor appearance. Read the full story.

Audit findings: For the third consecutive report, auditors found Baton Rouge’s Thrive Academy did not ensure all payroll records were maintained and did not have adequate controls over employee leave records. In addition, auditors found Thrive failed to obtain proper approval for four contracts before incurring expenditures and procured professional, personal, consulting, and social services without initiating formal contracts as required. See the full report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.

Rising slightly: Mortgage applications rose 2.2% last week compared with the previous week, prompted by a slight decline in interest rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Refinance applications, which are usually most sensitive to weekly rate moves, rose 2% for the week but were still 86% lower than the same week one year ago. CNBC has the full story.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Monday, Nov. 28. Have a safe and happy holiday.