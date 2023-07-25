Roundup: Bailout of banks / Louisiana Political Hall of Fame / Consumer confidence  

AGs suing: Attorneys general from nine states, including Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, say they oppose the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s proposed special assessments on 113 banks to cover two bank failures. The FDIC announced earlier this year that a $15.8 billion split between the banks would cover 95% of the costs of uninsured deposits from Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The attorneys general, led by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, contend that the plan would burden the banking industry and taxpayers. Read more from The Center Square.

2023 inductees: The Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in Winnfield has released its latest list of inductees. Among this year’s list is Gov. John Bel Edwards, Baton Rouge radio talk show host and media mogul Jim Engster and Louisiana Chemical Association leader and lobbyist Dan Borné. Read about all of this year’s inductees from Louisiana Illuminator.

Highest in two years: U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest level since July 2021 this month as inflationary pressures eased and the American economy continued to show resilience in the face of dramatically higher interest rates. The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index rose to 117 in July from a revised 110.1 in June. Read the full story.