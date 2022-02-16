Roundup: Avocado shortage / LA Wallet app / Split juries 

Green gold: Avocados will likely be in short supply and more expensive in the coming weeks if the U.S. suspension of Mexican avocado imports persists, CNBC reports. The government suspended all imports of Mexican avocados on Saturday after a safety inspector received a threat. The pause was a surprise, giving grocers, restaurants and consumers no time to prepare. Read the full story.

Organ donors: Residents in Louisiana can now register as organ, tissue and eye donors directly through the LA Wallet app on their mobile phones, WAFB-TV reports. The new feature has been made available thanks to a partnership between the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency and LA Wallet. See the full story.

Retroactive: In a decision that could affect more than 1,500 incarcerated people, the Louisiana Supreme Court will decide whether a person who was convicted by a non-unanimous jury prior to the 2019 change in state law and has exhausted their appeals can get a new trial. USA Today Network reports.