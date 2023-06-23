Roundup: Auto insurance rates / Pornography law challenged / Fed’s plan 

Second highest: At $2,546 per year, Louisiana has the second highest average auto insurance rates in the country, coming in behind only Florida where the annual average is $2,560, according to USA Today. The lowest average rates are found in Ohio, where drivers pay about $1,000. Read more.

Age verification: An adult entertainment group and others in the industry have filed a federal lawsuit challenging Louisiana laws requiring sexually explicit websites to make users electronically verify that they are at least 18 years old. The suit filed late Tuesday in federal court in New Orleans challenges laws passed in 2022 and this year that subject such websites to damage lawsuits and state civil penalties as high as $5,000 a day if they fail to verify users’ ages—by requiring the use of state-issued digitized driver’s licenses or other methods. Read more.

Interest rates: Chair Jerome Powell reiterated this week that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Read more.