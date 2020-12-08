Roundup: Audit watchdog / OLOL Children’s / US productivity

Policy shift: The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is planning to change the way it picks audits for inspection and conducts its evaluation, part of an effort to assess the impact of remote-work constraints on the quality of audits, The Wall Street Journal reports. The U.S. audit watchdog is increasing “significantly” the percentage of public-company audits it selects randomly for inspection in 2021, hoping that the element of surprise will increase audit quality. Read the full story.

Expanded offerings: Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital today opened its newest addition to pediatric service offerings, a level three surgical neonatal intensive care unit. The 6,700 square foot space, known as the Newton and Betsy Thomas Family Center for Newborn and Infant Intensive Care, has 10 rooms with 11 beds, with one room having two beds for siblings. The children’s hospital will not have a delivery center but will instead treat babies transported into the facility from across the region. See the announcement.

Solid growth: U.S. productivity increased at a solid 4.6% pace in the July-September quarter, slightly below the initial estimate, while labor costs fell at a slower pace. The third quarter increase in productivity was below the first estimate a month ago of a 4.9% increase, the Labor Department reported this morning. Productivity had surged at a 10.6% rate in the second quarter. See the report.