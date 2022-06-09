Roundup: Attorney general race / Mortgage rates / Household wealth drops 

New candidate: The district attorney looking to prosecute state troopers involved in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest has announced plans to run for state attorney general, WBRZ-TV reports. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton says he will address the Baton Rouge Press Club as a candidate for attorney general next week. Read more.

Rising: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting where the central bank is expected to announce another big increase to its main borrowing rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.96%. Until April, the average rate hadn’t exceeded 5% in more than a decade. See the report.

Balance sheets: U.S. household wealth declined for the first time in two years in the first quarter of 2022 as a drop in the stock market overwhelmed continued gains in home values, a Federal Reserve report shows. Reuters reports that household net worth edged down to $149.3 trillion from a record $149.8 trillion at the end of last year. The drop was driven by a $3 trillion fall in the value of corporate equities, even as real estate values climbed another $1.7 trillion. Read more.