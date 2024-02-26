Roundup: AT&T / Shelter funding / Old Mississippi River bridge

Sorry about that: AT&T says it will give affected customers a $5 credit to compensate for last week’s cell phone network outage that left thousands without service for hours. AT&T blamed the incident on an error in coding, and not the result of a cyberattack. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Shifting priorities: Gov. Jeff Landry’s proposed state budget slashes funding for domestic violence victims by millions of dollars starting July 1. Landry’s plan removes $7 million given out to domestic violence shelters this year from the next state operating budget. If that money disappears, the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence will have to pull back on opening five new shelters and expanding six of 16 existing facilities across the state. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Closed: Lane closures are planned for the old Mississippi River bridge this week. The right lane will be closed on US 190 westbound through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The right lane of US 190 eastbound will also be closed at some point during the week. Read more from WAFB-TV.





