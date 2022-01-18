Roundup: At-home COVID tests / Microsoft purchase / One America News 

Online orders: The Biden administration last week launched a new website for Americans to request up to four free COVID-19 tests per household. The administration is buying 1 billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, and Americans will be able to begin ordering the tests online on Wednesday at COVIDtests.gov. Get more information from Louisiana Illuminator.

Video games: Microsoft announced this morning it will buy video game giant Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion all-cash deal. This would be Microsoft’s largest acquisition to date, CNBC reports. Activision, which is known for popular games such as Call of Duty and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, has been mired in controversy for the last several months following reports of sexual misconduct and harassment among the company’s executives. Read the full story.

Off air: DirecTV announced last weekend that it will sever ties with One America News later this year, pulling the conservative news channel from millions of homes and dealing a significant blow to the pro-Trump network, the Washington Post reports. The channel will be dropped from DirecTV in early April when its contract expires. Read the full story.