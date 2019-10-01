Roundup: Association of Home Builders / Taylor Porter expands / LOGA State of the Industry  

Housing industry: The chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders will be speaking at an industry event held by the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge on Oct. 17. The event will feature economist Robert Dietz as well as panel presentations from state and local business experts about the impact the housing industry has on Baton Rouge. The event will be held at the Baton Rouge Marriott at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available online.

New office: Taylor Porter today announced it is launching a Lake Charles practice to be headed by special counsel Rick Norman, who has represented the Lake Charles business and industrial community since 1985. In its announcement, Taylor Porter, which employes more than 80 attorneys, says the growing Lake Charles industrial market aligns with the firm’s long-term growth plans.

Information sessions: The Louisiana Oil & Gas Association has announced the dates and locations for the annual 2019 State of the Industry series given by LOGA President Gifford Briggs. The featured topic for discussion will outline the predictably unpredictable oil and gas industry, how outside influences have affected our sector and the role that the October election may have on the small oil and gas producers in Louisiana. The Baton Rouge event will take place Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at Juban’s Restaurant.