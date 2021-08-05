Roundup: Ascension Parish / Kolache Kitchen / City Park Lake

Economic development: Southern Business & Development named Ascension Parish the 2021 Small Market of the Year, a title shared with Jackson County, Georgia. Helping secure Ascension’s top ranking are industrial projects that include the expansion of Renewable Energy Group, Westlake Chemical, and CF Industries.

Fifth location: The Kolache Kitchen on Wednesday announced it has opened its fifth location, on Airline Highway. This location is the company’s third in Baton Rouge and features both dine-in and drive-thru service.

Bridge design: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is inviting the public to take part in the selection of a new bridge design for the Interstate 10 bridge that will span City Park Lake. The bridge will be replaced as part of the I-10 widening project. Four design concepts for the new bridge have been developed for the public to view, consider and provide feedback. See more about the project here.