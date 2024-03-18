Roundup: Asbestos / Vape shops / Sports Illustrated

Blanket ban: The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday announced a comprehensive ban on asbestos, a known carcinogen that is still used in some chlorine bleach, brake pads and other products. The ban marks a major expansion of EPA regulation under a landmark 2016 law. Read more from the Associated Press.

Ban back in place: In January, Louisiana banned the sale of certain vape products before a lawsuit temporarily lifted the ban. That ban is now back in place and will be enforced by the ATC. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Legacy continues: The owner of the Sports Illustrated brand has selected a new company to publish the legacy sports magazine after dumping its previous publisher over a missed payment earlier this year. Authentic Brands Group said Monday that it has formed a long-term partnership with Minute Media and handed over publishing rights for the Sports Illustrated brand across its print edition and digital platforms. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.