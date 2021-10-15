Roundup: As seen on TikTok / Cybersecurity workshop / Retail sales rise

Marketing methods: Bookstores, candy shops and even Amazon are leveraging the power of viral TikTok videos to promote their brands. TikTok has become a powerful purchasing push for young adults because the creators seem authentic, as opposed to Instagram, where the goal is to post the most perfect-looking selfie. Read the full story about how TikTok is changing brands’ sales tactics.

Digital defenses: The city-parish is hosting a virtual cybersecurity workshop, called “A Safe and Secure Digital Baton Rouge,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 25, in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October. The virtual workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Get more information.

Spending: Americans continued to spend at a solid clip in September even while facing sticker shock in grocery aisles, car lots and restaurants as snarled global supply chains slow the flow of goods. Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in September from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said this morning. Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 1.1%, while sales at department stores rose 0.9%. Online sales increased 0.6%. Sales at gasoline stations rose 1.8%. See the report.