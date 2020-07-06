Roundup: Arts Summit / Black Restaurant Week / Uber buys Postmates  

Deadline extended: The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is asking for proposals from across Louisiana for the 2020 Arts Summit and has extended its deadline to Friday, July 10. The Arts Council invites individuals and groups to submit programming proposals for talks, panels, workshops, demonstrations, roundtables or activities online here. The summit, which will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual events, will take place Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

Local eats: Organizers of Baton Rouge’s Black Restaurant Week are gearing up their annual campaign to support Black restaurateurs in the Capital Region, WAFB-TV reports. The event runs today through Sunday, July 12, and aims to raise $50,000 to support local businesses. Get more information here.

Delivery: Uber Technologies Inc today announced plans to acquire Postmates Inc for $2.65 billion to expand its food delivery market share and significantly increase the business of supplying everyday goods at a time when the coronavirus has pummeled its core ride-hailing service, Reuters reports. The all-stock deal, still subject to regulatory approval, would give Uber a roughly 30% share of the U.S. food delivery market, trailing only rival DoorDash, which commands some 45%, according to analytics firm Second Measure. Read the full story.