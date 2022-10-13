Roundup: Arts Council grants / Kroger and Albertsons / Netflix with ads 

Deadline extension: The deadline to apply for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Everett G. Powers Fund for Creativity Award has been extended to Nov. 18. Established by the former Arts Council CEO, the grant seeks to inspire innovation through the creative process and will be offered annually to support new projects that focus on creativity and artistic excellence. Get more information here.

Grocery giant: Kroger is in discussions with smaller rival Albertsons over a potential combination that could unite the two largest supermarket operators in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports. A deal would create a new grocery giant, operating thousands of stores across the U.S.—including Baton Rouge—and ranking as one of the country’s biggest employers, with hundreds of thousands of workers. Read more.

New subscription: Netflix will charge $6.99 per month for its new advertising-supported tier, which the company will roll out in the U.S. on Nov. 3, CNBC reports. Netflix’s “Basic with ads” tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won’t give users the ability to download movies and TV series. Read more.