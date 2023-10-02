Roundup: Area road closures / SCOTUS tax case / Ford engine failures 

I-10 widening: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is advising drivers about several road closures and operations happening Oct. 2-9 related to the Interstate 10 widening project. Starting today, there will be daytime closures of the right lane of Dalrymple Drive from March Street to East Lakeshore Drive, and a full closure of Virginia Street from Lori Burgess Avenue to East Harrison Street. See all of the future closures from WAFB-TV.

Refunds to companies: A court case on this term’s U.S. Supreme Court docket could end up granting 400 of America’s largest corporations some $271 billion in tax relief, per new calculations from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. If the court agrees and strikes down the Mandatory Repatriation Tax, that could mean Apple alone would be refunded more than $37 billion that it paid between 2017 and 2022. Read more from Axios.

Safety probe: U.S. auto safety investigators have expanded a probe into Ford Motor Co. engine failures to include nearly 709,000 vehicles. The investigation now covers Ford’s F-150 pickups as well as its Explorer, Bronco and Edge SUVs and Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator SUVs. All are from the 2021 and 2022 model years and are equipped with 2.7-liter or 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged engines. Read more.