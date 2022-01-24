Roundup: APTIM relocating / Baton Rouge crime  / Gasoline prices rise  

ICYMI: Baton Rouge-based APTIM, an environmental, sustainability and infrastructure solutions firm, on Friday announced plans to move its headquarters to the The Water Campus, a 35-acre research and business complex residing along the Mississippi River. The company’s new location will be on Brickyard Lane, and it expects to move into the new space this fall.

News conference: Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is hosting a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Officials are expected to discuss the recent violence and other crimes. Paul will also talk about a recent high-profile arrest. WAFB-TV has the full story.

At the pump: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased. The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon. Read more.