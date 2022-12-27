Roundup: APEX acquisition / Airline Highway / Wall Street 

Tech support: Baton Rouge APEX Technologies today announced it has closed an acquisition of Sullivan Computer Services. The acquisition provides additional technical and sales talent to the APEX team as well as more than 50 new small- to medium-sized business clients in Louisiana. Founded by Jason Sullivan in 2006, SCS has offered remote and on-site technology support for clients in education, health care, construction and industrial fields.

Traffic slowdown: A lane closure along Airline Highway near Germany Road today and Wednesday could slow traffic in Ascension Parish, WAFB-TV reports. The closure is expected to be in effect between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

Market watch: Stocks were mostly lower this afternoon after the long holiday weekend, adding to the market’s recent losses as Wall Street counts down its final days of trading in 2022. Technology stocks, automakers and communication services companies accounted for a big share of the decliners in the S&P 500. Read the full story.