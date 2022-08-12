Roundup: Animal shelter / Bike lanes / CEO selfie 

Critical capacity: Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge is putting out a renewed call for people to adopt or foster pets, WAFB-TV reports. The shelter announced there will be an emergency adoption event beginning today and lasting through Aug. 18. The shelter on Gourrier Avenue is at critical capacity with about 700 animals in its care as of Sunday, Aug. 7. Read the full story.

Infrastructure grants: U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same program. The influx comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure law backed by President Joe Biden, which provided an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the grants. Read more.

Viral content: A CEO’s post about his own feelings from a recent round of layoffs, which featured a selfie of him with tear-stained eyes, has gone viral on LinkedIn, Axios reports. “I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn’t care when he/she have to lay people off,” Braden Wallake of Hypersocial wrote in a post earlier this week. The post generated more than 41,000 reactions and comments in two days, ranging mostly from support and empathy to bewilderment and disgust. Read the full story.