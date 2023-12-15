Roundup: Animal fosters needed / GM layoffs / Drug prices 

Power outage: On Dec. 26 and 27, Companion Animal Alliance’s dog and cat shelter will be without power due to a scheduled electrical outage on the LSU campus and it is asking the community to temporarily foster animals during the outage. Get more information.

Ending production: General Motors plans to lay off about 1,300 workers starting early next year as the company ends production of several vehicle models. The largest of the layoffs includes 945 workers who build the electric Chevrolet Bolt models. Read the full story from CNBC.

Curbing costs: Hundreds of thousands of older Americans could pay less for some of their outpatient drug treatments beginning early next year, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The White House unveiled a list of 48 drugs that saw rapid price increases this year, forcing drugmakers to pay rebates under new federal law. Read more.