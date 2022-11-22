Roundup: Animal adoption push / Dim economic forecast / Black Friday 

Shelter fees waived: Companion Animal Alliance Baton Rouge is waiving adoption fees for neutered or spayed dogs and cats on Friday, WAFB-TV reports. According to officials with the shelter, the hope is that waiving fees will encourage more people to adopt a pet and alleviate kennel space. Animal shelters across the country are currently facing a capacity crisis. Read more.

Tepid growth: Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023. That was the sobering forecast issued this morning by the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In the OECD’s estimation, the world economy will grow just 3.1% this year, down sharply from a robust 5.9% in 2021. Read the full story.

What’s open? This is a make-or-break time of year for national retailers, which are dangling as many discounts as they can muster, The Washington Post reports. See what’s open and when on Thanksgiving and Black Friday here.