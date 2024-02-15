Roundup: Angel Reese / Mortgage rates rise / Wells Fargo 

On the cover: LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is featured on the cover of the March/April 2024 issue of Woman’s Health, a lifestyle magazine. The 21-year-old discusses her year in the spotlight, mental health strategies that keep her grounded, and the resilience that propels her forward. Read about the cover from WAFB-TV.

Homebuying costs: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week to its highest level in 10 weeks, a setback for prospective homebuyers ahead of the spring homebuying season. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.77% from 6.64% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.32%. Read more.

Restrictions lifted: The Biden administration eased some of the restrictions on banking giant Wells Fargo, saying the bank has sufficiently fixed its toxic culture after years of scandals. The news sent Wells Fargo’s stock up sharply today as investors speculated that the bank, which has been kept under a tight leash by regulators for years, may be able to rebuild its reputation and start growing again. Read more.