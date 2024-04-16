Roundup: Angel Reese / Livingston superintendent / Shell LiveWIRE

Drafted: LSU’s Bayou Barbie—Angel Reese—was the seventh overall pick in Monday night’s WNBA draft, going to the Chicago Sky. Reese transferred to LSU from the University of Maryland ahead of the 2022-23 season and led the Tigers to their first national championship in her first season. Read more from USA Today Network.

Stepping down: Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy announced this morning he is taking an administrative leave of office prior to his summer retirement date to allow the new superintendent time to transition into the role before the start of the new fiscal year. The Livingston Parish School Board on Monday selected current Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis to be the district’s next superintendent. Purvis will assume the position on July 1.

Meet the class: Shell USA this morning named the 25 entrepreneurs comprising the 2024 Louisiana cohort of its flagship enterprise development program, Shell LiveWIRE. The global program, now in its second year in Louisiana, works as a business accelerator. Ynohtna Tureaud of Gonzales-based Anointed Hands Trichology Center for Hair Loss is among the Capital Region entrepreneurs in the cohort as is Charles Daniel of Geaux Ride. See the full class.