Roundup: Angel Reese / Fed rate cuts / Chase Bank

Moving on: LSU’s Angel Reese will enter the WNBA draft after two whirlwind seasons with the Lady Tigers. Reese announced her decision on Wednesday with a photo shoot for fashion magazine Vogue—inspired by Serena Williams announcing her retirement with a Vogue photo shoot in 2022. Read more from Vogue.

Still on track: The Federal Reserve will likely reduce its benchmark interest rate later this year, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday, despite recent reports showing that the U.S. economy is still strong and that U.S. inflation picked up in January and February. Most Fed officials still “see it as likely to be appropriate” to start cutting the key rate “at some point this year,” he says. Read more from The Associated Press.

Selling ad space: JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday said a new unit will let marketers tempt Chase customers with targeted deals and discounts related to their spending history. Chase joins a variety of businesses from Best Buy to Uber that have begun selling ad space on their apps, websites and other properties, often targeting messages by using their shopper and user data to generate revenue outside of their core businesses. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.