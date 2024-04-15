Roundup: Angel Reese / Constitutional convention / Port of Caddo-Bossier

WNBA draft: The 2024 WNBA draft begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York. While Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is expected to be the overall No. 1 pick, LSU’s Angel Reese is expected to be a top 10 pick. ESPN will air the event live.

Delegates named: Gov. Jeff Landry late last week released names of the 27 delegates he will nominate to take part in the constitutional convention. They include Louisiana Supreme Court justices, state appellate judges, current and former elected officials, business leaders and the chairs of the state Democratic and Republican parties. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome was also named among the 27. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Expansion: Benteler Steel/Tube Manufacturing, a metal processing company, has announced it is starting a $21 million expansion of its facility at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Louisiana Economic Development says the company is adding a new threading facility for hot rolled seamless steel tubes to its existing operations. Read the full announcement.