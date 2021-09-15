Roundup: Angel Awards / Online price increases / Booster shot debate 

Giving back: The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is presenting its annual Angel Awards to nine recipients working to improve the lives of Louisiana’s young people during a Louisiana Public Broadcasting special that will air at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15. Two Baton Rouge residents will be honored: James Joseph, a former Harlem Globetrotter, current UPS driver and founder of the Big Brown Reaching Back Foundation; and Lucas Spielfogel, executive director of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. Each Angel will receive a $25,000 grant to go to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Get more information about the Angel Awards.

Inflation: Prices of goods online have now risen for an unprecedented 15 consecutive months, following what was a historical period of declines, according to a new report from Adobe Digital Insights. According to CNBC, inflation is hitting categories including pet products, nonprescription drugs, apparel, furniture and flower arrangements. The growth in digital sticker prices means e-commerce transactions are on pace to soon account for roughly $1 of every $5 spent by Americans, up from $1 of every $6 in 2017, Adobe says. Read the full story.

Third dose: Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective—the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its advisory panel will consider. The agency struck a decidedly neutral tone on the rationale for boosters—an unusual and careful approach that’s all the more striking after President Joe Biden and his top health advisers trumpeted a booster campaign they hoped to begin next week. Read the full story.