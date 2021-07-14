Roundup: Amedisys / Pool rentals / Catholic schools  

Acquisition closing: Baton Rouge-based Amedisys this week closed on its acquisition of regulatory assets that allow it to conduct home health care operations in Westchester County, New York, and plans to open a care center in the Bronx borough of New York City. Amedisys is the second-largest provider of home health care and the third-largest provider of hospice care in the U.S. with 516 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. See the company’s announcement.

Diving in: Use of Swimply, an app founded in 2018 that is like an Airbnb for swimming pools, has gone up by more than 2,000%, NPR reports, as homeowners across the country hop on the trend of renting out their backyard oasis. Private homeowners list their pools on the website and app as available for rent by the hour. So far, just one Baton Rouge area pool is listed. Listen to the story.

COVID-19 precautions: The Diocese of Baton Rouge has announced policies for the start of the new academic year at Catholic schools in the region, WAFB-TV reports. While on campus or at school events, vaccinated students and staff will not have to wear masks if they submit verification that they’ve received a vaccine. See the full policy list.