Roundup: Amazon center contracts / Crawfish prices / McDonald’s closures

Webinar planned: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is hosting a webinar Thursday, April 15, with officials from Louisiana Economic Development and the city of Baton Rouge to discuss upcoming bid opportunities connected to the construction of the Amazon distribution center at the former Cortana Mall property. Register for the webinar here.

Falling: Crawfish prices took a much-needed dip in the capital area this week. According to the WBRZ-TV Crawfish Price Index, the average cost of boiled crawfish at top spots around the Baton Rouge area is $4.79 per pound. Live crawdads are going for around $3.41 on average. The low for boiled crawfish at polled restaurants was $3.99.

Drive-thrus win out: McDonald’s is closing hundreds of restaurants inside of Walmarts, as customers increasingly shop online and opt for the drive-thru window. The big-box retailer confirmed Friday that around 150 McDonald’s in-store locations will remain across its 3,570 SuperCenters. The number of in-store locations has gradually fallen over the years from a peak of about 1,000. The closures were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.