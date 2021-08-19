Roundup: Amazon brick and mortar / Future of Facebook / Jobless claims

Role reversal: Amazon plans to open several large physical retail locations in the U.S. that will operate akin to department stores, a step to help the tech company extend its reach in sales of clothing, household items, electronics and other areas, The Wall Street Journal reports. The plan to launch large stores will mark a new expansion for the online-shopping pioneer into brick-and-mortar retail, an area Amazon has long disrupted. Some of the first Amazon department stores are expected to be in Ohio and California. Read the full story.

Big announcement: Mark Zuckerberg is set to make a “special announcement about the future of Facebook” during an interview on CBS today. The interview comes as the company announces the launch of its digital wallet app Novi. Read more about Novi from Business Insider.

Still falling: The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fourth straight time to a pandemic low, the latest sign that America’s job market is rebounding from the pandemic recession as employers boost hiring to meet a surge in consumer demand. The Labor Department reported this morning that jobless claims fell by 29,000 to 348,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, also fell—by 19,000, to just below 378,000, also a pandemic low. Read the full story.

